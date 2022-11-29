STOP IT : MAGISTRATE WARNS BITI

Harare magistrate Mrs Vongai Muchuchuti today warned Tendai Biti against repeating submissions which are already on record in his application for referral of his assault matter to the Apex Court.

Biti is facing charges of assaulting a Zimbabwean investor Mrs Tatiana Aleshina at the Magistrates Court in 2020.

The magistrate’s warning came after a strong objection from Deputy Prosecutor Mr Micheal Reza who told the court that Biti was repeating submissions which are already on record.

This prompted Mrs Muchuchuti to warn Biti through his lawyer Mr Alec Muchadehama.

The matter was deferred to Friday where Biti is expected to finish his application.

It’s been four months now with the State complaining against Biti for trying to smuggle in irrelevant evidence to this case.

Mr Reza is on record telling the magistrate that Biti was taking back the court to the 20th century which is irrelevant in the current assault matter. “I thought I had heard everything until today where a 2020 assault case is referred back to irrelevant things that happened in the 20th century,” said Mr Reza. Herald