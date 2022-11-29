PUPIL (15) RAPED,IMPREGNATED BY NEPHEW

A 15-YEAR-OLD schoolgirl was raped and impregnated by her nephew.

The 37-year-old nephew was reported to have first proposed love to the victim.

And, when his advances were rejected, he raped her in Glen Norah. He was arrested on Sunday.

Harare provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Luckmore Chakanza, confirmed the arrest saying the victim had been referred to Sally Mugabe Central Hospital for medical examination.

“Circumstances were that sometime in August, at around 2pm, the complainant was alone when the accused person arrived home.

“The accused person proposed love to the complainant and was turned down.

“The complainant left the accused person seated in the dining room and went to take a bath. The accused person followed the complainant to the bathroom where he forcibly had sexual intercourse once with her without protection.

“On the second occasion in October, the accused person raped the complainant once at the complainant’s place of residence.

“The matter came to light on November 27 when the complainant’s mother discovered that the complainant was pregnant and interrogated her.

“The complainant revealed the matter leading to the arrest of the suspect,” said Insp Chakanza. H Metro