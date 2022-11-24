NO PRESIDENTIAL INPUTS FOR CHAMISA SUPPORTERS IN BIKITA

ZANU PF district political commissar in Bikita, Kudakwashe Gopo recently told a gathering of villagers that there will be no inputs from President Mnangagwa for non-Zanu PF supporters.

In an audio in possession of The Mirror, Gopo warned that his party will use violence to win the 2023.

He was speaking at a meeting at Ward 13 Centre where villagers were called to come and collect inputs. They went back home angry after realizing that the inputs promise was just a hoax.

“Those known to be opposition supporters will not get Presidential input; they better go to their party presidents.

Asked for comment, Gopo told The Mirror that it was not unusual to use violence in an election. He said politics was not a game for boys but men.

“Politics is just like soccer you have to find skills to outwit an opponent, we are towards an election and you must know that the discourse of violence is not new. The ultimate goal is to win,” said Gopo.

Ward 13 has given ZANU PF headache as it has been won by the opposition since 2008.

There are rumours that the party wants the want divided into two after the delimitation exercise so that Duma suburb which is believed to be the hot spot of opposition will become a ward on its own while the rural villages will also become a separate ward.

CCC change members Zebron Gumireshe said it is worrying given that even senior Zanu PF party members are not worried to use hate speech and threaten violence. Masvingo Mirror