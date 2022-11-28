MAKOROKOZA DRIVING CHILD MARRIAGES

AREAS with a high concentration of gold miners have the highest number of child marriages and teenage pregnancies in Zimbabwe, a new research has revealed.
A survey on child marriages conducted by Zimbabwe Gender
Commission (ZGC) showed that illegal gold miners trigger child marriages.
Revealing the preliminary findings on the national enquiry
on sexual exploitation and abuse of young girls and child marriages, ZGC
chairperson Margaret Mukahanana-Sangarwe said gold panners lured young girls
with luxuries and money in return for sex.
“In Mashonaland East — Mudzi district, wards 13, 14, 15 and
18 are considered hotspots for child marriages and sexual exploitation mainly
due to gold panning activities in these areas. The gold panners lure young
girls with “nice things” and end up impregnating them,” Mukahanana-Sangarwe
said.
“In Matabeleland South — Umzingwane district, teen
pregnancies are usually a result of child marriages. Amakorokoza activities
include sexual relationships with girls and young women.”
She also said some areas of Gweru were hotspots for child
marriages due to poverty and the prevalence of gold panners.
“In Midlands province, Gweru rural district areas such as
St Faith and Shamrock are popular gold panning areas. Children as young as 13
years are involved in sex work at St Faith shops, where there is gold panning,”
she said.
“Poverty was cited as a major push factor which made the
girls vulnerable, resulting in children running away from their homes. Parents
in the area are not valuing education.”
Mukahanana-Sangarwe expressed concern over two
nine-year-old girls who were impregnated in the country, and urged Parliament
to monitor the implementation of the Marriage Act. Newsday
