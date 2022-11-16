ED NAMES FOUR ENVOYS

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has appointed four ambassadors to represent Zimbabwe in Japan, Brazil, Russia and Iran, respectively.

The appointments were announced in an Extraordinary Government Gazette yesterday by the Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Misheck Sibanda.

“It is hereby notified that His Excellency the President has, in terms of section 110(2)(i) as read with section 204 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe Amendment (No 20 Act, 2013, appointed Stewart Nyakotyo as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Japan,” said Sibanda.

Meshack Kitchen, Bright Kupemba and Retired Brigadier Ambrose Mutinhiri were appointed as envoys to Brazil, Iran and Russia, respectively.

Mutinhiri is a former National Patriotic Front leader. He rejoined Zanu PF in 2019. He was a presidential candidate in the 2018 presidential race.