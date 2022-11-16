ED NAMES FOUR ENVOYS

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has appointed four ambassadors to represent Zimbabwe in Japan, Brazil, Russia and Iran, respectively.
The appointments were announced in an Extraordinary
Government Gazette yesterday by the Chief Secretary to the President and
Cabinet Misheck Sibanda.
“It is hereby notified that His Excellency the President
has, in terms of section 110(2)(i) as read with section 204 of the Constitution
of Zimbabwe Amendment (No 20 Act, 2013, appointed Stewart Nyakotyo as
Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Japan,” said Sibanda.
Meshack Kitchen, Bright Kupemba and Retired Brigadier
Ambrose Mutinhiri were appointed as envoys to Brazil, Iran and Russia,
respectively.
Mutinhiri is a former National Patriotic Front leader. He
rejoined Zanu PF in 2019. He was a presidential candidate in the 2018
presidential race.
