YOU ARE ON YOUR OWN : TOP LAWYER DISOWNS BUILDER

Builder George Katsimberis now wants live media coverage of his trial on fraud charges, but his lawyer, Advocate Lewis Uriri, has distanced himself from this latest application and told the court his client was on his own on this one.
Katsimberis is facing charges of defrauding a local land
developer of close to US$1 million in a housing deal involving Borrowdale
cluster houses.
In the application, Katsimberis said live coverage would be
good for both parties and for members of the public so that they have an idea
of how the justice system operates.
Deputy prosecutor general Mr Micheal Reza opposed the
application but said he would respond fully on November 9 since he was not told
or notified about it.
Allegations are that on June 15, 2016, the developers
entered into a joint venture agreement with Katsimberis for the construction of
cluster houses at Stand 19559, Harare Township, Borrowdale, Harare.
Katsimberis then produced stamped architectural plans
purporting they had been approved by the City of Harare, and that he had been
given the green light to start building.
The court heard that the developer initially took it in
good faith that the stamped plans presented to him by Katsimberis were genuine,
until Katsimberis failed to perform according to the contract.
This led to the cancellation of the agreement in January
2018.
Upon further due diligence and inspection of the house
which had been built by Katsimberis, it was discovered that the type of
materials used in the construction of the model house, were allegedly not
recommended by the City of Harare.
Further, its construction was never supervised. Katsimberis
had allegedly fraudulently concealed the latent defects.
It is the State’s case that the developer made enquiries
with City of Harare to establish if the approval of the accused’s plans was
genuine and he was informed that the plans were not in their records nor were
they ever approved through normal procedures as they had not been circulated
round the relevant departments for approval as is the norm.
A letter dated July 8, 2019 from the City of Harare signed
by director of works Engineer Zvenyika Chawatama, may be produced in court as
exhibit.
City of Harare ordered the building to be demolished as it
had been erected without approval and had been constructed using sub-standard
materials.
The court heard that the developer suffered a potential
prejudice in the sum of US$883 728.48 as a result of acts and omissions by
Katsimberis. Herald
