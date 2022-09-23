I WAS ROBBED IN SA : SENIOR JOURNALIST

NEWSDAY senior journalist Rex Mphisa was yesterday robbed in Messina, South Africa where he had gone to investigate robbery cases in the border town.

Mphisa was in the company of a friend when three people approached them and produced a knife, threatening to kill them.

He said the incident took place as he was heading towards some shops in the town.

"Three people approached me and my friend wielding knives. They searched my friend’s bag and took R8 000, two cellphones and shoes,” Mphisa said.

The robbers then took his tablet, mobile phone and R120.

“They gave us back R100 rands and our passports and ordered us to go back home to Zimbabwe,” he said, adding that the robbers spoke Shona.

"The robbers drove off in a BMW vehicle. We have since made a police report in South Africa and investigations are underway,” he said. Newsday