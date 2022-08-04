SPEEDING UNI STUDENT KILLS SECURITY GUARD

A SPEEDING car, driven by a Chinhoyi University of Technology student, struck and killed a security guard.

The guard had just left his work station after completing his day’s duties.

The deceased, Abinara Munyangamiri (44) died on the spot on Monday.

Ignatius Munguta (23) lost control of his vehicle, a Toyota Corolla EQ, at around 7am on Monday, and knocked down the security guard.

Munguta was rushed to hospital where he is still admitted.

Mashonaland West provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Margaret Chitove, confirmed the incident.

“Munguta was alone, driving from Chinhoyi, towards the Karoi direction.

“Upon reaching the 116km peg, he lost control of the vehicle and it swerved to the right and towards the BancABC car park.

“Munguta hit Munyangamiri, who was standing on the pavement, and he died on the spot,” she said.

Insp Chitove said the vehicle then overturned and landed on its roof.

Witnesses told H-Metro Munguta was speeding.

“He (Munyangamiri) was hit by the speeding vehicle when he was about to ride his bicycle to go home.

“The car was heading towards the Karoi direction and everything just happened in a split second,” said one witness.

Another witness, Memory Kadengure, described Munyangamiri, as a humble man.

“I know him from my neighbourhood as a down-to-earth man.

“That’s why we rushed to inform his wife, Mai Wadiwa,” said Kadengure.

Close friends of Munguta, who preferred anonymity, told H-Metro the car he was driving belongs to a woman who stays in Chinhoyi.

“The car does not belong to Munguta. The owner of the vehicle is a well-known woman in town.

“We suspect he was on a joyride and it’s sad that it ended in tragedy like this,” said one of Munguta’s friends. H Metro