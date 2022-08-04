SPEEDING UNI STUDENT KILLS SECURITY GUARD

A SPEEDING car, driven by a Chinhoyi University of Technology student, struck and killed a security guard.
The guard had just left his work station after completing
his day’s duties.
The deceased, Abinara Munyangamiri (44) died on the spot on
Monday.
Ignatius Munguta (23) lost control of his vehicle, a Toyota
Corolla EQ, at around 7am on Monday, and knocked down the security guard.
Munguta was rushed to hospital where he is still admitted.
Mashonaland West provincial police spokesperson, Inspector
Margaret Chitove, confirmed the incident.
“Munguta was alone, driving from Chinhoyi, towards the
Karoi direction.
“Upon reaching the 116km peg, he lost control of the
vehicle and it swerved to the right and towards the BancABC car park.
“Munguta hit Munyangamiri, who was standing on the
pavement, and he died on the spot,” she said.
Insp Chitove said the vehicle then overturned and landed on
its roof.
Witnesses told H-Metro Munguta was speeding.
“He (Munyangamiri) was hit by the speeding vehicle when he
was about to ride his bicycle to go home.
“The car was heading towards the Karoi direction and
everything just happened in a split second,” said one witness.
Another witness, Memory Kadengure, described Munyangamiri,
as a humble man.
“I know him from my neighbourhood as a down-to-earth man.
“That’s why we rushed to inform his wife, Mai Wadiwa,” said
Kadengure.
Close friends of Munguta, who preferred anonymity, told
H-Metro the car he was driving belongs to a woman who stays in Chinhoyi.
“The car does not belong to
Munguta. The owner of the vehicle
is a well-known woman in town.
“We suspect he was on a joyride and it’s sad that it ended
in tragedy like this,” said one of Munguta’s friends. H Metro
0 comments:
Post a Comment