I WILL BE THE NEXT CHIEF NDIWENI : UK-BASED ELDEST SON

THE late Chief Khayisa Ndiweni’s eldest son, Mr Joram Thambo Ndiweni, yesterday told village heads in Ntabazinduna that he is now rebuilding his family’s derelict homestead with the intention of resettling and ultimately taking over the chieftainship.

As he was absent from a tense meeting convened for village heads, the United Kingdom-based Mr Ndiweni spoke to local leaders through a phone that was connected to a public address system at Ntabazinduna Council Hall.

The meeting came at a time when Mr Ndiweni is at odds with a Mr Masuka of Jabulani, over his alleged desecration of the grave of Mrs Agnes Masuku Ndiweni, the widow of the late Chief Khayisa in February 2022.

Mrs Ndiweni passed away in 2020.

The Ndiweni chieftainship is under dispute after Mr Ndiweni contested the coronation of his younger brother, Mr Nhlanhlayamangwe Felix Ndiweni in 2019.

Felix, the second-born son of the late Chief Khayisa, was later deposed as chief after his ascendency was said to be against Nguni custom.

Speaking during a meeting where village heads acknowledged Mr Joram Ndiweni as their leader, but expressed unease at getting involved in the chieftainship dispute, the UK-based traditional leader said he was now readying himself for a return to Zimbabwe, although he said broaching the subject of when he would come back was contrary to tradition.

“To speak about my return is something that is taboo. I am a child of a family like everyone else and I am working for my family like everyone else.I will come when the time is right. Our people say that if you have never led your own home, how can you lead the people? My reply to that is that these are matters of tradition and I am going to resolve the issues bedevilling my family and I am close to doing so. You see my sister’s son already rebuilding our home and it should show you that I’m close to coming back home,” he said. Sunday News