HRE MAN COMMITS SUICIDE

A 59-year-old Harare man has committed suicide this morning after he shot himself once in the head with a gun at his house in Gunhill as suicide cases continue to increase countrywide.

The man has been identified as George Nigel Rennie.

According to reports, Rennie shot himself in his bedroom while his wife Mitchelle Kim Rennie (58) was in the kitchen which is located downstairs.

The incident occurred between 7.15am and 8.30am while the couple was preparing to go out.

Harare provincial police spokesperson Inspector Luckson Chakanza confirmed the incident and said investigations were still in progress.

“We are investigating a case in which a 59-year-old man, George Nigel Rennie, shot himself in the head with a gun inside his bedroom,” he said.

He said they will release more details soon concerning the case.

There are unconfirmed reports that Rennie had been suffering from depression.

The incident comes after a Harare Ximex Mall dealer, Tafadzwa Murengwa, alias Boss Pangolin, last week shot and killed his girlfriend along Simon Mazorodze Road after accusing her of cheating him with a married man and then committed suicide.

Murengwa was found in his car at a house in Shawasha Hills where he had sought refuge before taken to Parirenyatwa Hospital where he died upon admission after drinking an unknown poisonous substance.

On Wednesday, a Harare bouncer allegedly committed suicide at a local hotel, along Samora Machel Avenue following claims that he was having marital problems with his wife.

Takudzwa Mutaguta (22) is believed to have downed cyanide to end his life. He reportedly sent his father, Prince Mutaguta, a suicidal WhatsApp message.

He was booked into a city hotel. Herald