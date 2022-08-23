FATHER RAPES DAUGHTER FOR THREE YEARS

A 37-YEAR-OLD Epworth man has been accused of allegedly raping his daughter, and texting her love messages, for the past THREE years.

The father’s evil sexual abuse of his 15-year-old daughter was unearthed on Saturday after his wife found love messages in the girl’s phone.

The case was reported to the police.

Harare provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Luckmore Chakanza, confirmed receiving the rape report.

“Circumstances were that sometime in 2019 at around 2pm, the victim returned from school and went into the house.

“Her father followed her and started fondling her breasts and buttocks claiming that he wanted to shape her body.

“He pushed her on the bed and raped her once, without protection, and warned the minor against disclosing the act.

“After some weeks he raped her again without protection,” said Insp Chikanza.

On August 13 this year, the man texted a love message to his daughter.

He then called her and asked to speak to her mother.

“The minor gave her phone to her mother and that is when the mother saw the love messages.

“She confronted the girl and she disclosed that her father had been raping her since 2019,” said Insp Chakanza. H Metro