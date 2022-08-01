ANOTHER GENERAL DIES, DECLARED NATIONAL HERO

War veteran and Zimbabwe National Army Brigadier-General Benjamin Mabenge (Retired) has died.
The liberation fighter died in Harare yesterday at a local
hospital and has since been declared a national hero, in recognition of his
contribution before and after independence.
Brig-Gen Mabenge, whose Chimurenga name was Cde Freddie
Matanga, will be buried at the National Heroes Acre tomorrow.
His body is expected to be flown this morning to his farm
in Kwekwe, before it returns later in the day for burial the following day.
The message of his national hero status was conveyed to
family members last night by Defence and War Veterans Minister, Oppah
Muchinguri-Kashiri, who was accompanied by Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage
Minister Kazembe Kazembe.
Minister Muchinguri, who is also Zanu PF national chairman,
said she had been sent by President Mnangagwa to convey the highest honour
bestowed on Brig-Gen Mabenge following the immense contribution he made during
the liberation struggle.
“We have been sent to you as a family by the President who
is also the First Secretary of our party Zanu PF to convey his, the party and
Government’s condolence on the loss of Cde Matanga. He dedicated himself to
join the family of Zanu PF, so we are equally in mourning together with you,”
said Minister Muchinguri-Kashiri.
Minister Muchinguri-Kashiri said Brig-Gen Mabenge was
renowned for his bravery, resentment to corruption and principled from the time
he went to Zambia in 1994 to join the liberation struggle. “The President and
the Government have said he should be buried alongside his colleagues at the
National Heroes Acre,” she said.
Brig-Gen Mabenge, said Minister Muchinguri-Kashiri, went to
Tanzania for training, and Chimoio in Mozambique where he was deployed.
“He was forthright and frank. Upon his return at
independence, he joined the Zimbabwe National Army where he rose to become a
Brigadier General. He was a fountain of wisdom, he fought for us to be a
sovereign country. He was an exemplary leader,” said Minister
Muchinguri-Kashiri.
“The President is saying as Government, we are indebted to
the Mabenge family who gave us their son. He has a rich history. Some in our
midst are cowards, we now want the return of our erstwhile colonisers to rule
us,” said Minister Muchinguri-Kashiri.
Speaking on behalf of the family, the deceased’s son, Mr
Aleck Mabenge, thanked the Government for the honour conferred to their father.
“Can you convey our indebtedness to the Government and the
President. We want to acknowledge the support we have been getting during our
father’s illness,” he said.
Born on August 6, 1954 at Runde Clinic under Chief
Mazvihwa, in Zvishavane district, Brig-Gen Mabenge went to Copper Queen Primary
School.
He later went to Zambia and received military training at
Mgagao in Tanzania, and Mozambique between 1974 and 1981.
In 1976, he became Zanla General Staff (Special Task) as
Political Commissar for Tangwena sector, Manica province.
In 1976, he was in the Zanla High Command as Field
Operational Commander in Gaza and between 1979, up to 1981 he was Zanu PF Chief
Representative to the Middle East, based in Damascus, Syria.
After independence, he resumed his educational studies
through correspondence with Rapid Results College.
He later acquired a Diploma in Business with the
Professional Institute of Administration and Commerce of Southern Africa as
well as the Sales and Modern Marketing Management with Transworld Tutorial
College, and other courses with the Zimbabwe Defence Staff College.
Brig-Gen Mabenge later became a board member of the
Zimbabwe Defence Forces Services Commission from 2014 to 2019, board member for
Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation from 2010 to 2014 and deputy general manager
for Anjin Diamond Mining Company between 2010 and 2013, among other companies
he served.
He also held different portfolios in Zanu PF. Herald
