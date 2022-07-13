ZUPCO CASHIER JAILED FOR STRANGLING WIFE

A ZUPCO cashier, who killed his wife by strangling her, after an altercation, has been convicted.

Appross Mushunje, 50, of Katanga in Norton, appeared before Chinhoyi High Court Judge, Justice Philda Muzofa, charged with murder.

Mushunje was sentenced to 13 years imprisonment.

The deceased, Spilile Magwada, 39, was employed as a hairdresser at a local salon.

Prosecuting, Herekiya Maromo, told the court that Mushunje and Mugwada lived as husband and wife, who had a long standing dispute, which they failed to resolve.

The court heard that on July 11, 2020, Magwada invited her uncle, Benjamin Chirenje, to her home to mediate between the couple.

Chirenje is said to have done his part and the two were determined to forgive each other.

On July 13, around 9am, Mushunje and Chirenje left for home, while the deceased remained home, preparing to go to work. Mushunje then returned home, claiming that he had left his particulars.

He is said to have assaulted his wife before strangling her, leading to her death.

On July 16, Mushunje was arrested. H Metro