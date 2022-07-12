ZANU PF : ARMY ON OUR SIDE

THE ruling Zanu PF party has bragged that it has the country’s armed forces and war veterans on its side, raising fears that the security sector might be used to influence the outcome of next year’s polls.
Addressing a Zanu PF Press conference in Harare last
Friday, party spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa, who is also national
chairperson of the Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association, said:
“We are delighted as war veterans; we are going to make sure that we support
you (Zanu PF). We are also aware that we have a very proud umbilical connection
to our friends in the armed forces. We have the best army in the world. We have
remained there to make sure that we have the best army in the world. We are
always conscious of the role they are playing in defending our nation and
making sure that we keep the enemies at bay.”
Mutsvangwa also sent a chilling warning to the opposition,
mainly the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) led by Nelson Chamisa, saying
those calling for security sector reforms were daydreaming and that war
veterans would not be messing around ahead of next year’s polls to make sure
Zanu PF retains power.
“We will not brook those who say there must be security
sector reforms, our army is the best. We want to send a very strong warning to
the opposition that the boys and girls are back in town,” he boasted.
Zimbabwe National Army spokesperson Colonel Alphios
Makotore yesterday refused to comment on Mutsvangwa’s claims.
“Mutsvangwa is a politician, therefore, the army does not
comment on political issues,” Makotore said.
President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government came into power
in 2017 through a coup which toppled the late former President Robert Mugabe.
In past elections, the army and war veterans have been
accused of helping sustain Zanu PF rule.
Army generals are on record stating that they will never
salute any President without liberation war credentials.
During the 2008 election re-run elections when Mugabe was
the Zanu PF presidential candidate, the campaign period was characterised by
violence which resulted in many opposition MDC-T members, then led by the late
Morgan Tsvangirai, being killed or maimed in brutal assaults by alleged war
veterans, soldiers and Zanu PF militia.
During the August 1, 2018 post-election violence, soldiers
gunned down six unarmed civilians during protests by MDC Alliance members, then
led by Chamisa, over delays by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission to announce
Presidential election results.
Ahead of the 2023 polls, Zanu PF has resolved to form a war
veterans’ league which will hold its elective congress next month to fill in 40
seats reserved for the wing in the party.
Mutsvangwa said war veterans were aware of the heavy
responsibility thrust upon them.
“We will not disappoint Zanu PF and the President. We will
also bring in organisation and discipline … The discipline is symptomatic of
the people who fought against an organised imperial army and won. It will be
yours in a formal way for you to harness so that we deliver once-and-for-all a
final blow to those who have pretensions to think that there can be regime
change in Zimbabwe.”
CCC deputy spokesperson Gift “Ostallos” Sibiza said this
was an indication that Zanu PF was desperate to get the security sector on its
side ahead of next year’s elections because its campaign was losing steam due
to the country’s worsening economic
crisis.
“It’s a clear desperate attempt by Zanu PF which is losing
political support at a time CCC support is surging, as has been confirmed by
the Afrobarometer survey and also by ordinary people because of the deepening
socioeconomic crisis in the country,” Siziba said.
“Every Zimbabwean has rejected Zanu PF because of its
failure, and they are doing everything to re-engage stakeholders including war
veterans. It is clear and is of no doubt that Zanu PF is running from post to
pillar because only the CCC government led by president Nelson Chamisa can be
able to protect the legacy of the liberation struggle.”
Political analysts said Mutsvangwa’s utterances were a
clear indication that the securocrats were involved in the country’s political
affairs.
“Zanu PF has always relied on pressuring the ex-combatants
and security institutions to support it as it has not always been confident
about its electability. Where persuasion, the proverbial carrot has not been
successful in influencing voters, these have provided the coercion, the
proverbial stick,” commentator Vivid Gwede said.
Political analyst Maxwell Saungweme said: “In terms of
2023, there is nothing much to expect unless the military chooses to work with
the masses. Otherwise, the people’s vote will be stolen once again and the
election will usher in a cycle of legitimacy issues, poor governance, economic
crisis and further deterioration of social services.
“We have re-lived this vicious cycle since 2000 and every
stolen election brought phases of despair in the cycle.”
Another political analyst Effie Ncube added: “The
relationship between the entire security infrastructure with partisan
organisations is prohibited by the Constitution and every organ, including the
army, is subject to the Constitution of Zimbabwe. So the idea that there can be
any relationship between security forces with political parties, for instance
Zanu PF, is a brazen violation of the Constitution.” Newsday
