WOMAN DRUGS TEENAGE BOYS, FORCES HERSELF ON THEM



AN Epworth woman appeared in court yesterday after she allegedly drugged teenage boys before forcing herself on them.

Jessie Chari, 34, allegedly drugged the two teenagers, who are her neighbours, and drugged them with ‘guchu.’

She then forced them to sleep with them on several occasions.

She would call the boys into her house and, on several occasions, she gave them bread and the drink so that “they wouldn’t get tired” during the act.

After three weeks, she started demanding that they pay her for sleeping with her.

The matter came to light when the children suffered from Sexually Transmitted Infections (STIs).

Cecelia Mashingaidze appeared for the State. H Metro