WE DO NOT DEAL WITH RUMOURS : CHARAMBA

Presidential spokesperson George Charamba,has said Susan Mutami’s allegations mere gossip.

“We do not deal with rumours at the President’s office. I have nothing to hide,” he told NewsHawks.

Asked if he was not concerned that the audience of Mutami’s Twitter space was over 13 000 and the nation needed to know in the public’s interest if Mnangagwa was a sex predator, Charamba said: “You see, I am done with you. I said we do not deal with rumours. No no no. That is it. What more do you want?” he asked in a feat of rage.

“I am a serious character, I do not deal with gossip.”

Mutami, based in Australia, with high-level Zanu PF and government links, has dropped a bombshell: she has accused President Emmerson Mnangagwa of raping and repeatedly abusing her as a minor at only 15.