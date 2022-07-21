WE ARE EMPLOYED TO DEFEND ED : COPS TELLS MAGISTRATE

A POLICE officer stunned the court yesterday when he told Harare magistrate Taurai Manuwere that law enforcement agents were employed to defend President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Violet Kadiki, who is based at Warren Park Police Station, told the court during cross-examination by lawyer Alec Muchadehama representing five Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) activists accused of violating COVID-19 lockdown regulations.

The CCC members, Joannah Mamombe, Cecilia Chimbiri, Makomborero Haruziviishe, Stanley Manyenga and Lovejoy Chitengu were arrested after holding a demonstration in Warren Park in May 2020.

Kadiki told the court that they arrested the accused for carrying placards written “ED must Go”.

“Is it bad to say ED must go?” Muchadehama asked.

“Yes,” Kadiki replied.

Muchadehama then asked: “So what do those placards written ED must go mean?”

In response, the police officer said: “They were asking the President to go and we are there to defend the President from those who oppose the government.”

“What if the protestors were saying ED meaning another politician, Egypt Dzinemunhenzva?” Muchadehama further asked.

She replied saying she only knew “ED” as the President.

Dzinemunhenzva was a presidential candidate in the 2018 polls.

However, Kadiki said she could not identify the accused persons in the dock, saying they were wearing face masks at the time of their arrest.

The trial was postponed to Tuesday.

Allegations were that the accused persons breached COVID-19 regulations when they participated in a protest over poor delivery of food promised during the COVID-19 lockdown period. Newsday