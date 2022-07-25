THIEF STEALS CAR, TURNS HIMSELF IN

A DARING thief allegedly stole a car and later surrendered himself to the police over the weekend.

Shungu Musarurwa was not asked to plead when he appeared before Harare magistrate, Yeukai Dzuda, who remanded him in custody to today, for bail considerations.

Allegations are that on Friday, at around 1pm, Edmore Chingare parked his vehicle, an Isuzu KB250, at Gladercom Freight Company along Robert Gabriel Mugabe Avenue in Harare.

While the goods were being loaded into the truck, it is alleged Chingare decided to go to a nearby food outlet and left his car keys in the ignition port.

The court heard that Musarurwa got into the vehicle and drove away.

Chingare proceeded to file a report at ZRP Airport, under CR 05/07/22.

The vehicle was later recovered after it had been abandoned.

Musarurwa was arrested after he surrendered himself to the police. A total of US$69, which was in the car, was missing but everything else was recovered. H Metro