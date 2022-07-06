TENDER SCAM : ZETDC BOSS CLEARED

THE managing director of ZETDC, Lovemore Chinaka, was today cleared of charges of violating tender procedures involving supply and delivery of cable fault and locations kits worth US$1 405 920 by a Harare magistrate.

Harare regional magistrate Mr Tinei Manwere acquitted Chinaka of the criminal abuse of office charges after he upheld his application for discharge at the close of the State’s case.

Chinaka, through lawyer Mr Admire Rubaya, had sought discharge arguing that he was not a public officer since ZETDC, which is ZESA Holdings’ distribution arm, is not a public entity.

He had also told the court in his application for discharge that the awarding of the tender was done in March 2020 before he was appointed to the position of accounting officer at ZETDC.

Magistrate Mr Manwere concurred with his arguments and ruled in his favour.

Chinaka was alleged to have unprocedurally awarded the tender to Redcliffe Electrical Engineering. Herald