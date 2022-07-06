TENDER SCAM : ZETDC BOSS CLEARED

THE managing director of ZETDC, Lovemore Chinaka, was today cleared of charges of violating tender procedures involving supply and delivery of cable fault and locations kits worth US$1 405 920 by a Harare magistrate.
Harare regional magistrate Mr Tinei Manwere acquitted
Chinaka of the criminal abuse of office charges after he upheld his application
for discharge at the close of the State’s case.
Chinaka, through lawyer Mr Admire Rubaya, had sought
discharge arguing that he was not a public officer since ZETDC, which is ZESA
Holdings’ distribution arm, is not a public entity.
He had also told the court in his application for discharge
that the awarding of the tender was done in March 2020 before he was appointed
to the position of accounting officer at ZETDC.
Magistrate Mr Manwere concurred with his arguments and
ruled in his favour.
Chinaka was alleged to have unprocedurally awarded the
tender to Redcliffe Electrical Engineering. Herald
0 comments:
Post a Comment