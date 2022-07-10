SLAIN KWEKWE ACTIVIST'S CASE BEING COVERED UP : CCC

KEY witnesses into the murder of Kwekwe Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) activist Mboneni Ncube by suspected Zanu PF activists are allegedly being intimidated to stop them from testifying in the case.
At the same time, police officers who were behind the
arrest of the Zanu PF activists linked to Ncube’s murder have been transferred
from the province in a development that the CCC said raised eyebrows.
Police yesterday said there was nothing unusual about the
transfers.
Ncube was fatally stabbed in Kwekwe at a rally in Mbizo in
February ahead of the March 26 by-elections leading to the arrest of 16 Zanu PF
youths said to be backed by former minister of State Security Owen Ncube.
Eleven of the suspects were released without charge when
they appeared before Kwekwe magistrate Florence Nago.
Bulawayo High Court judge Justice Martin Makonese granted
the other suspects bail.
A Zanu PF member Kennedy Simbi, who was named as the ring
leader and is said to have been the one who stabbed Ncube, according to police
is still at large.
There has been little movement in the case as key witnesses
are allegedly no longer keen to take the witness stand fearing for their lives,
and that of their families following threats from suspected Zanu PF members
linked to Ncube’s murder.
Ncube’s sister, Judith has also been a victim of the
threats.
She was once abducted by suspected Zanu PF members, who
threatened to take her life unless she drops the case.
Her named abductors were never arrested.
Just recently, one of the Zanu PF members who works for a
former minister was sending threatening messages saying my days on earth were
numbered,” Judith said.
“The sad part of it is that the murder case is supposed to
go to court on July 22, but then all the key witnesses now fear for their lives
after sustained threats and intimidation.”
CCC Mbizo MP Settlement Chikwinya said the party was aware
of the threats, but said CCC party would not abandon its pursuit for justice.
“We are aware that the majority of witnesses in the murder
case including the sister are being hounded by the accused persons,” Chikwinya
said.
“The key witnesses fear to assist because they have been
visited at their houses.
“Police are also victims of political intimidation.
“The current crop of police officers in Kwekwe is fearful
of arresting anyone linked to Zanu PF.”
Police spokesperson Paul Nyathi said no police officer was
targeted for conducting investigations into Ncube’s murder.
“First and foremost, the public must note that the Zimbabwe
Republic Police has a clear transfer policy, which all members who are serving
are aware of,” Nyathi said.
“That case was handled properly, and there is no way anyone
can claim to have been victimised or being targeted for conducting
investigations.
“The investigations were directed from the top, and as such
it cannot be true that they (officers) were targeted for conducting the same
investigations.”
Ncube, a former State Security minister, refused to comment
when The Standard contacted him.
Zanu PF Midlands provincial chairperson Larry Mavhima said
he could also not comment, saying he was travelling.
But Chikwinya said: “They (Zanu PF youths) have the
impunity that is begotten from the Zanu PF leadership.
“The suspects in the murder case have gone back to the
community and are committing more crimes.
“As long as (President Emmerson) Mnangagwa and Owen Ncube
have an interest in Kwekwe there will always be political violence in the
Midlands.” Standard
