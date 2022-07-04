SHIRI DAUGHTER GOES TO COURT : DEMANDS DNA TESTS FOR SIBLINGS

One of national hero Air Chief Marshal Perrance Shiri’s children has hauled her siblings to the High Court demanding that they undergo DNA test to ascertain whether they are his biological off-springs before they benefit from his estate.
Tanaka Musvamhiri wants Rufaro Stephanie Shiri and Tawanda
Zulu to undergo DNA tests to ascertain whether they were the late hero’s
biological children before they benefitted from the estate.
Musvamhiri wants the two to visit National Blood Services
of Zimbabwe within seven days.
In summons prepared by Mr Arshiel Mugiya of Mugiya and
Muvhami Law Chambers and filed at High Court, Musvamhiri claims that she has
since undertaken the DNA test and it was proved that she was the late national
hero’s biological child.
She also claims that the late Air Chief Marshal Shiri
disowned the two before his death and also left them in his will.
Musvamhiri cited executor of the estate Sobusa Gula
Ndebele, Tatenda Shiri, Cynthia Shiri and the Master of the High Court as other
defendants.
“The 2nd and 3rd (Rufaro Stephanie Shiri and Tawanda Zulu)
defendants are compelled within 7 days from the day that this order is granted
to submit themselves at National Blood Services of Zimbabwe in order for blood
samples to be extracted from them and undergo DNA tests to verify whether or
not they were related to the late Perrance Benjamin Chikerema Shiri,” reads
part of the summons.
Musvamhiri, in her founding affidavit claimed that the late
Air Marshal Shiri acknowledged in his will that Tatenda Shiri and Cynthia Shiri
were his biological children.
“The late Perrence Benjamin Chikerema Shiri died on 29 day
of July 2020 and in his will listed 4 and 5 defendants as his biological
children and beneficiaries to his estate, the plaintiff (Musvamhiri), 2nd and
3rd defendant were not listed as children born by the deceased in the will.
“The plaintiff underwent DNA test by comparing her blood
samples with that of her uncle Whiteford Chikerema, a brother and sibling of
the deceased and the results confirmed that indeed she is related to the
brother of the deceased, thereby confirming that she is the biological daughter
of the deceased.
“The second and third defendants are also claiming to be
the biological children of the deceased and have listed their names with the
first Defendant (estate executor) and the sixth (Master of High Court)
defendant as beneficiaries of the Estate late Perrance Benjamin Chikerema
Shiri,” she said.
Musvamhiri said in her affidavit that other relatives were
also questioning the Rufaro Stephanie Shiri and Tawanda Zulu statuses.
She said Rufaro and Tawanda were refusing to undergo the
DNA tests.
“The authenticity and claims of the 2nd and 3rd defendants
are being disputed not only by the Plaintiff but other close relatives of the
deceased and the deceased in his lifetime disowned the 2nd and 3rd defendants
as his biological children
“The 2nd and 3rd defendants have refused in family meetings
to undergo these DNA tests insisting that they are children of the deceased
even though such claims are being disputed and are questionable and open to
doubt,” she said.
Musvamhiri said Rufaro and Tawanda were already enjoying the
fruits of the estate, as they are in occupation of some immovable properties
and cars that belonged to the estate.
She said she is willing to under-go another DNA test
together with the Rufaro and Tawanda in order to bring finality to the question
of who should not benefit from the estate. Herald
