SANGOMA'S CONCOCTION KILLS WOMAN

IN a suspected healing ritual which went horribly wrong, a 44-year-old woman from Northend suburb in Bulawayo died after allegedly drinking a lethal concoction she got from a sangoma.

The concoction was reportedly meant to cast away evil spirits believed to have been troubling the now deceased woman Sofia Soko.

Sofia reportedly consulted the sangoma from Nketa 6 suburb on 2 July 2022 while being accompanied by her husband Wilson Ndalema.

It is reported that when Sofia consulted her, the sangoma gave her igabagaba (aloe) meant for drinking, a handful of a brownish powder called murindagomo that was to be mixed with porridge and, a muora tree roots to be inserted in her privates.

She was also given wanganuro oil.

It is alleged that Sofia started having problems after taking the concoction.

Her health, however, started deteriorating on 11 July 2022 and on the same day at around 9am she was taken to Mpilo Central Hospital where she was admitted.

She died three days later, on 14 July 2022 at around 6pm.

The incident was confirmed by Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube.

“We are investigating a case of sudden death under these circumstances. We urge members of the public to visit the hospital if not feeling well,” said Inspector Ncube. B Metro