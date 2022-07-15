PHARMACIST STEALS FAMILY PLANNING PILLS, NABBED AT ROADBLOCK

POLICE have arrested a pharmacist for stealing family planning pills from Victoria Falls Hospital.
In their Twitter page, police said the stash was recovered
at a roadblock while being transported to Harare.
“On 12 July, ZRP Lupane Traffic arrested a pharmacist,
Tafadzwa Mudyiwevhu (41) for theft of 1296 family planning pills at Victoria
Falls Hospital. The pills were recovered
stashed in a Harare-bound bus at a roadblock along Bulawayo- Victoria Falls
Road at 120 km peg,” said the police.
In another incident on July 13 police deployed under
operation, “No to cross border crimes,” arrested Mthabisi Sibanda (39) for
unlawful possession of dagga and bribery at Bubi roadblock along Beitbridge
–Masvingo highway.
The suspect who was driving a VW Minibus was stopped at the
roadblock and was found with a sachet of dagga. The police said upon being
arrest, Sibanda offered a R50 bribe to the police leading to his arrest. Chronicle
