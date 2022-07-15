PHARMACIST STEALS FAMILY PLANNING PILLS, NABBED AT ROADBLOCK

POLICE have arrested a pharmacist for stealing family planning pills from Victoria Falls Hospital.

In their Twitter page, police said the stash was recovered at a roadblock while being transported to Harare.

“On 12 July, ZRP Lupane Traffic arrested a pharmacist, Tafadzwa Mudyiwevhu (41) for theft of 1296 family planning pills at Victoria Falls Hospital. The pills were recovered stashed in a Harare-bound bus at a roadblock along Bulawayo- Victoria Falls Road at 120 km peg,” said the police.

In another incident on July 13 police deployed under operation, “No to cross border crimes,” arrested Mthabisi Sibanda (39) for unlawful possession of dagga and bribery at Bubi roadblock along Beitbridge –Masvingo highway.

The suspect who was driving a VW Minibus was stopped at the roadblock and was found with a sachet of dagga. The police said upon being arrest, Sibanda offered a R50 bribe to the police leading to his arrest. Chronicle