NO CHAMISA MEETINGS IN MASH EAST : ZANU PF



ZANU PF deputy secretary for youth affairs John Paradza says the opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) should not be given an opportunity to hold meetings in Mashonaland East province.

Addressing scores of youths at Rudhaka Stadium in Marondera at the weekend, Paradza announced that the CCC led by Nelson Chamisa will be barred in the province.

“As the youth league we are the vanguard of the party and, therefore, it is our mandate to defend the gains of our revolution. I was told during a briefing that there are certain areas in this province where the opposition is now trying to hold meetings, but we cannot allow that comrades.

“As a leader, you must make sure that such meetings are not even given a chance and we have to keep in touch with our masses,” Paradza said.

The province is regarded as a Zanu PF stronghold. CCC is in charge of only two of the 23 constituencies in the province.

CCC has been penetrating rural areas under its theme #Mugwazo in a bid to mobilise support ahead of the 2023 harmonised elections.

Paradza added that Zanu PF will rule for ever.

“We are the people’s party and we are there for the people. In 2023, we are going to win resoundingly because we are always with the people. Zanu PF will forever rule this nation because we have a listening President who works tirelessly to forward the interests of the people; 2023 is a done deal,” he declared.

CCC secretary for rural mobilisation Happymore Chidziva rubbished Paradza’s utterances saying the opposition party will not be stopped from entering the perceived Zanu PF strongholds.

“CCC is not a banned organisation and John Paradza has no mandate to ban our activities. It is even not easy to ban what is within the citizens, this is a citizens’ movement that resides in the hearts of all citizens. He (Paradza) is a Zanu PF, not CCC member. We regulate ourselves; and he must regulate Zanu PF because that’s his party. Our activities are going ahead and we are winning rural communities for change,” Chidziva said. Newsday