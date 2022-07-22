MAN KILLS TWO SHURUGWI BUSINESSWOMEN

A 37-year-old man has been arrested in Shurugwi on allegations of killing his two lovers who were businesswomen in separate incidents before stealing their vehicles and various property.
The suspect Emmanuel Mahembe was arrested in connection
with the two cases of murder and theft of motor vehicles involving the two
businesswomen in Shurugwi.
Investigations revealed that Mahembe killed and buried
Patricia Mutero (35) in a shallow grave along the river banks of Gwamvurachena
River, Makotore Village in 2021.
He then stole her Honda Fit and the victim’s passport.
This year, Mahembe also killed Idah Chigumbate (37) on May
21 and dumped the remains in Mutevekwi River before getting away with the
victim’s cellphone, identity particulars and a Honda fit vehicle.
National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul
Nyathi confirmed the arrest of Mahembe and said investigations were still in
progress. Herald
