MAID STEALS US$6 000 FROM EMPLOYER

A HARARE woman was hauled to court over the weekend after she allegedly stole from her employer who works for the Attorney General.

The maid, Lorraine Mapfuwamhenyu, 24, was not asked to plead when she appeared in court.

The complainant is Kudakwashe Mugwagwa, who resides in the leafy suburb of Gletwyn, in Harare.

Allegations are that Mapfuwamhenyu was employed by Mugwagwa from May last year.

From that time, until July 14 this year, she would spend the day alone at the house while Mugwagwa and his wife were at work. The court heard that Mapfuwamhenyu stole money amounting to US$6000.

Mugwagwa discovered the offence in July this year and filed a police report.

Mapfuwamhenyu was arrested, and upon being interviewed by the police, she confessed that she stole the money and bought a four-plate stole, a 42-inch television set and a decoder.

She led the police to her house in Chinhoyi where the police recovered US$3000, which was inside a piggy bank, in her wardrobe.

The police also recovered US$1760 that was stashed inside brown stockings in her staff quarters at Mugwagwa’s house.

The recovered items will be produced in court as exhibits. H Metro