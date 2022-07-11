LOBOLA MONEY DIVERTED TO FATHER'S FUNERAL

HE was supposed to pay lobola for his sweetheart on Saturday but Bravery Chinyamakobvu ended up diverting all the money to his father’s funeral.

His dad, Maxwell Chinyamakobvu, was on Friday hit by a commuter omnibus driver who was trying to evade police.

He died on the spot along High Glen Road.



He was 58.

Chinyamakobvu’s last-born twin son, Bravery, 26, had plans to meet his father for a blessing before visiting Mutare to pay lobola for his sweetheart on Saturday.

But, the tragedy changed everything.

His sister, Patience Chinyamakobvu, 34, described their father as a disciplinarian who dedicated his life for the success of his family and the nation at large.

“The death of my father has robbed us as a family, Chinyamakobvu clan and the nation at large, considering that he wanted to see prosperity for everyone, through education,” said Patience.

“He was a no nonsense man and wanted to see his children marry in accordance with our tradition and culture.

“One of my twin brothers was supposed to pay lobola on Saturday and everything, including groceries, were in place but all this was set aside by the sudden death of our father.

“We have lost a man who wanted to see the prosperity of the nation, through education,” said Patience.

One of the twins, Innocent, narrated how they had prepared for their journey to pay lobola on Saturday before they received news about their father’s death.

“I had arranged with my twin brother to go and sleep at our father’s house for his blessing ahead of our trip to Mutare,” said Innocent.

“All the groceries, according to the lobola list, were in place as well as part of the cash.”

Family spokesperson, Jameson Chinyamakobvu, told H-Metro that the deceased, before joining the Ministry of Education, participated in the liberation struggle and had acquired a farm in Marondera.

“Burial arrangements will be announced in due course and mourners are gathered here at his house in Budiriro 2,” said Jameson.

“We have been robbed of a dedicated teacher, a loving man who had hope for the nation.

“He believed in farming, mining and tourism as important ways of growing the national economy.”

Chinyamakobvu is survived by his wife Rudo and four children. H Metro: