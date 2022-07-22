GANG FACES 43 COUNTS OF CARD CLONING



A HARARE trio landed in the dock facing 43 counts of card-cloning and money laundering charges worth over $30 million.

Atherton Moyo, Fungai Samuriwo and Dennis Mutekede appeared before Harare magistrate Feresi Chakanyuka.

The court heard that between 2020, and 2022, the trio joined forces and formed a notorious syndicate in debit card cloning.

They were allegedly operating in and around Zimbabwe targeting victims who would be shopping in supermarkets.

Upon identifying their victims, the court heard, one of them would record a video of them while transacting.

The video would target capturing the last four digits on the victim’s debit cards and their PIN numbers.

Once these details were successfully captured, he would forward them to his accomplices, who would be in the car park, outside the shop.

They would then log into their computer, connected to a card cloning device, and create a duplicate debit card.

Once the card was cloned, they would approach illegal money changers on the streets and swipe to buy US dollars, or buy bulk groceries in wholesale shops, for resale purposes.

They would then share the proceeds among themselves.

After sharing the money, they would acquire movable and immovable properties.

One of the victims is Tafadzwa Bvekerwa, who is a Steward Bank card holder and he bought a gas heater in Electrosales Avondale branch.

Later on the same day, he received text messages that he had transacted $1 132 500 despite having his debit card on him and having not done that transaction.

Investigations revealed that he had been followed by Samuriwo, who recorded a video of Bvekerwa, as he was doing the transaction.

They allegedly used the same modus operandi and stole over $30 million.

Lancelot Mutsokoti appeared for the State. H Metro