FOUR COPS GRAB STOLEN SAFE WITH US$80K

FOUR police officers suspected to be involved in the theft of a safe with cash and jewellery worth US$80 000 in Belvedere have been arrested.

The suspects Edward Mateta aged 49, Tinashe Matongo 32, Princess Mavis Matikiti 35 and Costa Davison 32 are now in police custody in connection with the crime allegedly committed on July 8.

Allegations are that on the day in question, the police received information from an informant that the accused persons were in possession of a stolen safe containing cash and jewellery which they had taken from a suspect who had stolen the safe in Belvedere.

It is alleged that the four connived to steal the contents of the safe and released the suspect in the theft case. However a tip off led to investigations of the accused leading to their arrest.

One of the accused persons confessed to the crime and lead to the recovery of US$4 000 which he had hidden in a field.

His alleged accomplices were subsequently arrested. ZBC