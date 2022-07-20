FIRST LADY BARS JOURNALISTS FROM PRIVATE MEDIA



JOURNALISTS from the NewsDay and other private media houses were barred from covering an event where First Lady, Auxillia Mnangagwa was commissioning a clinic at the Marondera Female Open Prison.

The clinic was built under the First Lady’s Angel of Hope Foundation with funding from TelOne.

An official from the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services (ZPCS) said only the State media and officials from the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services were allowed to cover the event.

Auxillia’s acting media liaison officer John Manzongo threatened to have the private media journalists arrested.

“Tell your people to leave the event or else we will call security on them. We do not want them in these premises,” Manzongo advised officials from TelOne who had invited the journalists.

Manzongo is also Auxillia’s photographer.

In her remarks at the grand occasion, where she officially opened the clinic, Dr Mnangagwa, who is the country’s health ambassador, said she had witnessed a number of developments courtesy of collective efforts extended towards alleviating the struggles of women behind bars and one such noble result of the efforts was the construction of the open prison clinic.

Marondera Female Open Prison patron First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa talks to Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services Deputy Commissioner General Christina Manetswa Manhivi during the official opening of the Prison Clinic which was constructed through collective efforts of Angel of Hope Foundation and its partners among them TelOne yesterday.

The mother of the nation chronicled the journey of the open prison from the ground-breaking ceremony to date.

“It was not an easy journey but given the commitment and passion from both the ZPCS family and stakeholders, we are here today to celebrate its first anniversary. Indeed such an achievement will for a long time be engraved in the hearts of those that are going to benefit from your kind initiative and generosity.