FIRST LADY BARS JOURNALISTS FROM PRIVATE MEDIA

JOURNALISTS from the NewsDay and other private media houses were barred from covering an event where First Lady, Auxillia Mnangagwa was commissioning a clinic at the Marondera Female Open Prison.
The clinic was built under the First Lady’s Angel of Hope
Foundation with funding from TelOne.
An official from the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional
Services (ZPCS) said only the State media and officials from the Ministry of
Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services were allowed to cover the
event.
Auxillia’s acting media liaison officer John Manzongo
threatened to have the private media journalists arrested.
“Tell your people to leave the event or else we will call
security on them. We do not want them in these premises,” Manzongo advised
officials from TelOne who had invited the journalists.
Manzongo is also Auxillia’s photographer.
In her remarks at the grand occasion, where she officially
opened the clinic, Dr Mnangagwa, who is the country’s health ambassador, said
she had witnessed a number of developments courtesy of collective efforts
extended towards alleviating the struggles of women behind bars and one such
noble result of the efforts was the construction of the open prison clinic.
Marondera Female Open Prison patron First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa
talks to Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services Deputy Commissioner General
Christina Manetswa Manhivi during the official opening of the Prison Clinic
which was constructed through collective efforts of Angel of Hope Foundation
and its partners among them TelOne yesterday.
The mother of the nation chronicled the journey of the open
prison from the ground-breaking ceremony to date.
“It was not an easy journey but given the commitment and
passion from both the ZPCS family and stakeholders, we are here today to
celebrate its first anniversary. Indeed such an achievement will for a long
time be engraved in the hearts of those that are going to benefit from your
kind initiative and generosity.
0 comments:
Post a Comment