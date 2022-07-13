FIRST LADY APPOINTED WILDLIFE AMBASSADOR



WILDLIFE conservation requires team work as it calls for serious attention, commitment and dedication, First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa said on Monday night while accepting her new role as the country’s Wildlife Ambassador accorded to her by the Ministry of Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry.

Dr Mnangagwa who is also the country’s Patron for Environment and Tourism, said she was committed to do her best for the country working with other relevant stakeholders to ensure that they expand, bolster and strengthen wildlife based tourism which gives birth to a chain of benefits to the nation.

Amai Mnangagwa was accorded her new role at an event where she also launched her traditional cuisines cookbook to enhance the uptake of indigenous dishes in a first of its kind achievement by a sitting First Lady.

Titled “Cooking with Amai: Zimbabwean Traditional Cuisine Cookbook” the book consists of mouth-watering recipes that were compiled from all the country’s 10 provinces when the First Lady held traditional meal cookout competitions across the country.

Traditional dishes which the mother of the nation has been promoting countrywide have high nutritional value and medicinal properties.

Already, Rainbow Towers has started to prepare some of the dishes in the menu book in appreciation of Amai’s work.

On their menu they now also have Amai’s menu in honour of the First Lady.

For their desserts, they included sweet potato strudel, baobab mousse, nhopi and hodzeko cheesecake.

First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa is shown hodzeko cheese cakes by the Rainbow Towers Hotel chef. The cake was prepared using recipes from Dr Mnangagwa’s traditional meal cooking competitions which were held all over the country.

“I am both excited and humbled to be part of this event for a double celebration of the launch of the traditional cuisines cookbook as well as celebrate our joint efforts in wildlife conservation in Zimbabwe. This is a unique event which I hope will spur us to more action on both the issues we are gathered here to celebrate.

“Ladies and gentlemen, allow me to speak briefly about the two events we are celebrating today, separately. With regards to the Traditional Foods programme, my vision is basically to promote the consumption of our local cuisines which have been known to be healthier for human consumption than the super refined foods that most families consume today. I am pleased that as we traversed from one corner of the country the team from Chinhoyi University of Technology, that was part of the programme, took time to record the recipes for each of the meals that were prepared. This culminated in the book “Cooking with Amai: Zimbabwean Traditional Cuisine Cookbook”. The book is therefore a lasting reminder of the exciting journey that led to the collection of these diverse traditional recipes from the ten provinces of Zimbabwe. Thank you Chinhoyi University of Technology!” she said. Herald