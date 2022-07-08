FALSE RAPE CLAIM LANDS WOMAN IN COURT

IN a revenge mission which went terribly wrong, a 38-year-old woman in Bulawayo was arrested after she falsely accused her boyfriend of raping her nine-year-old daughter.

Sipho Mahajana from Mahatshula North, in a bid to fix her boyfriend Doswell Mupundu after he assaulted her, opened a case of rape against him at Queens Park Police Station.

Following intensive investigations and also after Mupundu had appeared in court, it was later established that Sipho had made a false rape report against her lover.

It was proved that on 19 March 2022 and at around midnight, Sipho had a misunderstanding with her lover who later assaulted her.

In a desperate bid to fix him, Sipho went to the police and made a false rape report against him claiming he raped her nine-year-old daughter.

The false accusation of rape led to Mupundu’s arrest and his subsequent appearance in court.

It was further established that on 29 April 2022, while Mupundu was in court for trial, Sipho’s daughter, after being questioned by court officials, revealed that she was never raped instead it was her mother who after quarrelling with her boyfriend told her that she should lie that she was raped by Mupundu.

On June 2, 2022, Sipho confessed that she had fabricated the rape accusations as a way of fixing Mupundu for assaulting her.

It also emerged that Sipho lied to her younger sister Lucy Masuku that Mupundu had raped her daughter hoping that Lucy and her friends would gang up and beat Mupundu.

Instead of taking the law into their own hands Lucy and her friends advised Sipho to go and report the matter to the police and she did that.

Following her arrest, Sipho deposed an affidavit confessing that she made a false report about the rape case in question to fix her lover.

After confessing to fabricating the incident, Sipho was arrested and brought to court where she appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Gamuchirai Gore charged with a crime of deliberately supplying false information to a public authority.

When she was asked by the magistrate why she committed the offence, Sipho shocked the court when she said: “I wanted to fix him (Mupundu) after he assaulted me following a misunderstanding”.

Sipho, who pleaded guilty to the charge, was remanded in custody to July 12 for sentencing. B Metro