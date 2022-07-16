ED CHANGED MY LIFE : JEYS MARABINI

MUSICIAN Jeys Marabini, who has been struggling with health issues over the last few months, says he feels a new lease of life after he was invited to a one-on-one meeting with President Mnangagwa at the State House in Bulawayo recently.
Marabini has been struggling with haemorrhoids for the best
part of the last decade, while a recent scan also revealed that he had an
inflamed spleen. While Marabini has over the years managed to play through the
pain and fulfil his artistic obligations despite deteriorating health, he
recently had to put down his guitar as he was no longer able to perform because
of the increasing pain and discomfort.
However, following an unexpected invitation to meet the
President on 9 July, Marabini, born Majahawodwa Ndlovu, told Sunday News he
felt rejuvenated and after receiving further treatment, was eager to regain his
full health.
Marabini said the visit seemingly came out of the blue and
was an honour that he would always treasure.
“We were taken by surprise at 11AM when kids came running
into the house (Nkulumane in Bulawayo) to tell us that there were big cars
outside and they were looking for me. I told them to let them in. The visitors
came in and told me that they would come back at 4PM to collect me because I
had to meet the President.
I was really treated well and even at State House the
hospitality was great. I didn’t even know how beautiful the State House is
because I had never been inside. I was just surprised by the humbleness of the
President and his concern for me. He did not have to host me, but he did. It
made me feel that as a musician, I have an impact in his life and that of
others,” he said.
Marabini also said he was chuffed by the level of concern
that the country’s Head of State showed for his health, with President
Mnangagwa also pledging to help him with his ballooning medical bills.
“When I got to the State House, there were a lot of
important people there to see the President and I had to wait before it was my
turn. When I got there, to my shock, the President was very relaxed and he
beckoned me to come in. He called me to sit by his side and he immediately
expressed concern about my health. He said he had heard that I was not feeling
well. I said that I had not been feeling well for a while and even though I
performed in some gigs, in most cases it’s just me playing through the pain
because as a man I have to be strong,” he said.
Marabini, the afro jazz musician who hails from Filabusi in
Matabeleland South, who has also ventured into reggae, said as he was unable to
perform regularly anymore, his finances had been hard hit by the high costs of
regular treatment. After spending two years on the sidelines due to Covid-19
containment measures, Marabini, however, said he was eager to get back on his
feet without necessarily resorting to a begging bowl.
“Even during the Independence gala, I performed because it
was a national duty. I suffer from piles and they say my body produces too much
acid. But my latest ultrasound scan, which I showed the President, revealed
that I have an inflamed spleen but there is still need for more tests. So, the
President expressed his concern and asked how I was sustaining myself given my
current situation.
“I told him that I was now struggling because since 2012,
all my savings had been going towards my medical bills. I told him I was quiet
about my situation because I didn’t want to go around with a begging bowl but
now, I am really struggling because the bills are piling up. I told him of my
bills and he said he would help where he can. I told him that I have my own
place at Montgomery and I needed a borehole so that I could farm and sustain
myself because I don’t want to be begging for help. He said he would also do
his best to assist me with that and other items,” he said.
Marabini said he was flattered by the concern that the
President had shown in him and his general interest in the country’s arts
sector.
“It was humbling to hear that the country’s number one
citizen is concerned about my health and not only that, is concerned about the
well-being of artistes in Zimbabwe and does not want to inquire about us when
we are on drip on our deathbeds. He was really pained by (the late) Clive
Chigubu’s situation because he said he wants us to have a stable life.
“I was really encouraged with the help that he pledged for
my medical expenses. He was full of encouragement about my contribution to the
music industry and he considers us, artistes, people that heal the nation
through our music,” he said.
Deputy Chief Secretary —Presidential Communications in the
Office of the President and Cabinet, who is also Presidential spokesperson, Mr
George Charamba said that the visit was a fulfilment of a promise that the
President had made to Marabini during an indaba with Bulawayo artistes in 2019.
“This is not the first time that the President has come
across Jeys and his guitar. He saw him for the first time at Rainbow (hotel)
where he had an indaba with Bulawayo artistes. “On that occasion, he expressed
his desire to host Marabini at the State House so I think this particular
meeting was the fulfilment of that wish. It is a wish that the President
harbours for all artistes in Zimbabwe,” he said.
Mr Charamba said Marabini’s visit was only the tip of the
iceberg, as the President was working on a comprehensive strategy to capacitate
the arts sector.
“It is a belief of the Second Republic that the arts play a
big role in the development of Zimbabwean society and more importantly, it
recognises that the arts are an important source of livelihood for
practitioners in the sector.
“What has been lacking are the instruments so make sure
that artistes satisfy their creative urge and to do so gainfully. That is what
the President is now working on together with the line minister,” he said.
