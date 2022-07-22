DUMPED BABY FOUND ON HIGHWAY

A NEWLY-BORN baby is lucky to be alive after she was rescued by a Good Samaritan who picked her up from the middle of the road along the Mutare-Harare Highway.
The female infant, who was in her birthday suit when she
was discovered at around 2am on a chilly day, is suspected to have been
abandoned by her mother.
The baby was inside a plastic bag and was discovered by an
unidentified woman who was travelling with her husband recently.
Police confirmed the incident.
Manicaland provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Norbert
Muzondo said the baby is safe and has since been adopted by an unidentified
couple.
“The informant was travelling with her husband along the
Harare-Mutare Highway going towards Rusape at around 2am. Upon approaching the
180km peg, the informant saw a plastic bag lying in the middle of the road.
“They immediately stopped and upon investigation, they
discovered that a baby was inside the plastic bag,” said Inspector Muzondo.
In awe, they took the infant to a police roadblock at the
175km peg where they picked a police officer.
They went to Rusape General Hospital where they handed the
infant over to the hospital authorities for examinations.
It was concluded that the baby was in a stable condition
and had just been delivered.
The infant was admitted in the maternity ward awaiting
further management and onwards referral to a relevant care centre.
Police applauded the informant for the exceptional
philanthropic work while castigating the actions of the mother.
“What the mother did is cruel. We discourage baby dumping
and we encourage would-be mothers who may fail to provide for their newly-born
babies to approach organisations like the Department of Social Welfare or
development partners for assistance.
“There are mechanisms in place to assist parents who may
not be in a position to support their children. We also applaud the Good
Samaritan for a job well done.
“She did exceptionally well by acting timely and making a
quick reaction to ensure the safety of the baby. The philanthropic works should
not go unnoticed,” said Inspector Muzondo. Manica Post
