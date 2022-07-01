DOC REJECTS MARRY MUBAIWA CLAIMS

MAXILLO and oral-facial surgeon Dr Wayne Manana on Thursday rejected assertions that he was instructed to produce a second medical report on the woman who was allegedly assaulted by Marry Mubaiwa.
Testifying in Mubaiwa’s trial for assault, Dr Manana told
the court that he only produced the medical report after Ms Delight Munyoro
visited his clinic for the second time seeking medical attention.
He was negating suggestions by Mubaiwa’s lawyer, Ms
Beatrice Mtetwa, during cross-examination, that he was instructed by his
superiors to produce another medical report that suited the prosecution case.
“We do reports after we have seen a patient,” he said.
“There is the stamp from our clinic at Parirenyatwa. When
these patients come, we see them with students from the school. These are
actual teaching cases where we move around with the students and do the actual
things.”
Dr Manana said there was no incentive and he could not see
any reason to write a second report.
He made it clear that the medical staff did not receive
instructions from anyone as they were the custodians of patients that visited
the clinic.
They keep files of patients, which they often refer to when
the patients visit the clinic for medication, said Dr Manana.
The State — led by Mrs Netsai Mushayabasa — closed its case
after Dr Manana testified as the last witness.
Mubaiwa, through Ms Mtetwa, indicated that she will apply
for her discharge at the close of the State case.
She said she will file a written application on July 14,
with the State expected to respond to the application within two weeks of
receiving her application.
Harare regional magistrate, Mrs Learnmore Mapiye, will
deliver her ruling on July 27.
The State alleges that on January 28, 2020 at around
midday, Ms Munyoro went to Hellenic Primary School in Borrowdale, Harare to
collect the son of Mubaiwa and Vice President Constantino Chiwenga.
While Ms Munyoro remained seated in the car, the driver
Batsirai Furukiya went to collect the child.
The court heard that while Furukiya was walking back with
the child, Mubaiwa followed him to the car and accused Ms Munyoro of telling
her children not to talk to her and quizzed her on why she was doing so.
Ms Munyoro denied Mubaiwa’s accusation.
Mubaiwa allegedly shouted at Ms Munyoro saying: “Uri muroyi
and handichengeterwe vana vangu nemuroyi”, meaning “you are a witch I cannot
allow a witch to take care of my children”.
Ms Munyoro allegedly remained quiet while seated in the
car.
Mubaiwa then allegedly struck Ms Munyoro once on her left
cheek using the back of her left hand, leaving her with a cut. Herald
0 comments:
Post a Comment