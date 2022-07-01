DOC REJECTS MARRY MUBAIWA CLAIMS

MAXILLO and oral-facial surgeon Dr Wayne Manana on Thursday rejected assertions that he was instructed to produce a second medical report on the woman who was allegedly assaulted by Marry Mubaiwa.

Testifying in Mubaiwa’s trial for assault, Dr Manana told the court that he only produced the medical report after Ms Delight Munyoro visited his clinic for the second time seeking medical attention.

He was negating suggestions by Mubaiwa’s lawyer, Ms Beatrice Mtetwa, during cross-examination, that he was instructed by his superiors to produce another medical report that suited the prosecution case.

“We do reports after we have seen a patient,” he said.

“There is the stamp from our clinic at Parirenyatwa. When these patients come, we see them with students from the school. These are actual teaching cases where we move around with the students and do the actual things.”

Dr Manana said there was no incentive and he could not see any reason to write a second report.

He made it clear that the medical staff did not receive instructions from anyone as they were the custodians of patients that visited the clinic.

They keep files of patients, which they often refer to when the patients visit the clinic for medication, said Dr Manana.

The State — led by Mrs Netsai Mushayabasa — closed its case after Dr Manana testified as the last witness.

Mubaiwa, through Ms Mtetwa, indicated that she will apply for her discharge at the close of the State case.

She said she will file a written application on July 14, with the State expected to respond to the application within two weeks of receiving her application.

Harare regional magistrate, Mrs Learnmore Mapiye, will deliver her ruling on July 27.

The State alleges that on January 28, 2020 at around midday, Ms Munyoro went to Hellenic Primary School in Borrowdale, Harare to collect the son of Mubaiwa and Vice President Constantino Chiwenga.

While Ms Munyoro remained seated in the car, the driver Batsirai Furukiya went to collect the child.

The court heard that while Furukiya was walking back with the child, Mubaiwa followed him to the car and accused Ms Munyoro of telling her children not to talk to her and quizzed her on why she was doing so.

Ms Munyoro denied Mubaiwa’s accusation.

Mubaiwa allegedly shouted at Ms Munyoro saying: “Uri muroyi and handichengeterwe vana vangu nemuroyi”, meaning “you are a witch I cannot allow a witch to take care of my children”.

Ms Munyoro allegedly remained quiet while seated in the car.

Mubaiwa then allegedly struck Ms Munyoro once on her left cheek using the back of her left hand, leaving her with a cut. Herald