CHADONHA TRICK : WOMAN BASHED



A CON artist was yesterday given a thrashing by a mob in Harare’s Central Business District after she tried to dupe an unsuspecting girl, using the Chadonha trick.

The unidentified woman had taken a handbag and a cellphone close to OK Zimbabwe supermarket along Third Street.

All hell broke loose when she was caught after the victim raised alarm.

The mob ran after her before beating her thoroughly, prompting her to return the stolen items to the victim. forced to bath



As further punishment, the mob dragged her to the Africa Unity Square, where they forced her to sit under running water. H Metro