CCC SMUGGLED REGALIA SEIZED : DRIVER ARRESTED



Attempts by the CCC to smuggle party regalia from South Africa through the Beitbridge Border Post failed after alert police officers intercepted the commercial truck transporting them, resulting in the driver being arrested.

The truck driver, Chamunorwa Shonhiwa, is expected to appear in court soon facing a charge of smuggling.

It is reported that the vehicle was intercepted at the Chicago security checkpoint, some 12km along the Beitbridge to Harare highway.

The haulage truck that was intercepted transporting the regalia.

Police officer commanding Beitbridge district, Chief Superintendent Tichaona Nyongo, confirmed the incident yesterday.

“The matter is still under investigation and we will give you further information at a later stage,” he said.

A source close to the investigations said Chamunorwa was found with 108 golf t-shirts branded with CCC political messages and logos.

The value of the goods is yet to be ascertained.

Under the Customs and Excise regulations, t-shirts are charged import duty at a rate of 40 percent of the import value and US$3 per kg and 14,5 percent Value Added Tax (VAT).

“During interrogation, the driver claimed he was given the political regalia by one man identified only as Magumise.

“The consignment was destined for Chivi under Masvingo province. However, upon getting to the border, the driver didn’t declare the goods as per standard practice,” said a security official. Herald