BROTHER PROPOSES LOVE TO BROTHER'S WIFE

A 40-YEAR-OLD man who proposed love to his brother’s wife was last week on Saturday fatally assaulted in a gruesome murder that happened in Odzi.

Morgan Maocha (40), who proposed love to Elson Maocha’s wife, Fungai Virimai was assaulted with a switch by the latter before he was found dead minutes later after the incident.

Morgan who failed to accept that his brother’s wife, Virimai had turned down his proposal proceeded to his brother, Elson’s homestead where they had a heated exchange.

Manicaland provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Nobert Muzondo, confirmed the incident which happened in Mount Zonwe in Chief Marange’s area.

“Morgan met Virimai and proposed love to her. She turned down the proposal and rushed back home and told Elson what had transpired. Morgan who could not fathom Virimai’s decision to turn down his proposal followed her. He went berserk and kicked the door demanding to see Virimai. This infuriated Elson who quizzed him about his wayward behaviour.

“The two started fighting. Elson picked up a switch and assaulted Morgan all over the body. Elson chased Morgan away from his homestead. Morgan who had a bicycle left,” said Inspector Muzondo.

A passer-by later saw Morgan’s body lying in a valley a few hours after the incident.

His bicycle was by the roadside.

Police attended the scene and conveyed the body to Victoria Chitepo Provincial Hospital.

Elson was arrested and is assisting police with investigations.

Post-mortem results showed that Morgan sustained a swollen left hand, deep cut and bruises near his right ear and swollen buttocks.

“We are appealing to members of the public to solve disputes amicably through seeking counselling and intervention from elders and third parties than resorting to violence,” added Inspector Muzondo. Manica Post