skip to main
|
skip to sidebar
Home
About
Contact
Advertise
NewsdzeZimbabwe
Our Zimbabwe Our News
Home
News
Business
Entertainment
Sunday, 24 July 2022
BHORAMUSANGO : ED'S BIGGEST THREAT
Sunday, July 24, 2022
NewsdzeZimbabwe
0
Posted in:
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
0 comments:
Post a Comment
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Recent Comments
Powered by Disqus
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Popular Posts
WE DO NOT DEAL WITH RUMOURS : CHARAMBA
. Presidential spokesperson George Charamba,has said Susan Mutami’s allegations mere gossip. “We do not deal with rumours at the President...
EGG ON ED'S FACE AS POWER GOES OFF
PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa was left with egg on his face after an abrupt power outage interrupted his speech during the ground-breaking ce...
WE ARE EMPLOYED TO DEFEND ED : COPS TELLS MAGISTRATE
A POLICE officer stunned the court yesterday when he told Harare magistrate Taurai Manuwere that law enforcement agents were employed to d...
STATE PLAYS JOANA VIDEO
THE State yesterday played one of the video footage extracted from Bon Marche Supermarket at Belgravia Shopping Centre in Harare, where CCC ...
KASUKUWERE IS A COMPLETE GONER : CHARAMBA
No one can save Kasukuwere, however many he mobilises to serve him. He is a complete goner, as far as Zimbabwe’s politics are concerned. ...
Powered by
Blogger
.
Copyright © 2018
NewsdzeZimbabwe
| All rights reserved.
Design by Free
WP Themes
| Bloggerized by
Lasantha
-
Premium Blogger Themes
Microsoft Exchange Alternative
0 comments:
Post a Comment