491 TEACHERS SET FOR RWANDA

MORE than 491 Zimbabwean educators have been registered to undergo job interviews next week for possible recruitment by the Rwandan government under a worker-exchange agreement struck between Harare and Kigali last year.

The exercise is being jointly undertaken by the Ministry of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare and Rwanda’s Ministry of Education.

In an interview, Public Service secretary Mr Simon Masanga confirmed the development.

He said Rwanda had requested more professionals from various fields.

“The recruitment is being conducted under the auspices of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Zimbabwe and Rwanda on the exchange of skilled personnel between the two countries,” said Mr Masanga.

“We are recruiting competent education personnel to be employed in Rwanda on job positions under four categories: basic education, basic TVET (technical and vocational education and training), polytechnic and universities.

“A recruitment manual was jointly agreed to facilitate the recruitment of educational personnel following a specified request for educational experts by the government of Rwanda.”

He said Zimbabwean professionals who met the requirements had submitted their credentials for consideration.

The minimum requirements for the educators is a bachelor’s degree and post graduate qualification.

“The successful candidates are expected to travel to Rwanda in September after undergoing pre-departure training by a team of experts from Zimbabwe and the Embassy of Rwanda to ensure adequate orientation and requisite information is imparted to the Zimbabwean nationals prior to their deployment,” he added.

“This ensures the candidates have the right information for integration and protection during their service in Rwanda.”

He said a total of 916 job applications have been received by the Ministry, with 491 being recommended for interviews.

“Online examinations for the shortlisted candidates are to be held on August 11 and 12 at examination centres in Harare, Bulawayo, Gweru, Chinhoyi, Masvingo and Mutare.