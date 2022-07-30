491 TEACHERS SET FOR RWANDA

MORE than 491 Zimbabwean educators have been registered to undergo job interviews next week for possible recruitment by the Rwandan government under a worker-exchange agreement struck between Harare and Kigali last year.
The exercise is being jointly undertaken by the Ministry of
Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare and Rwanda’s Ministry of Education.
In an interview, Public Service secretary Mr Simon Masanga
confirmed the development.
He said Rwanda had requested more professionals from
various fields.
“The recruitment is being conducted under the auspices of
the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Zimbabwe and Rwanda on the
exchange of skilled personnel between the two countries,” said Mr Masanga.
“We are recruiting competent education personnel to be
employed in Rwanda on job positions under four categories: basic education,
basic TVET (technical and vocational education and training), polytechnic and
universities.
“A recruitment manual was jointly agreed to facilitate the
recruitment of educational personnel following a specified request for
educational experts by the government of Rwanda.”
He said Zimbabwean professionals who met the requirements
had submitted their credentials for consideration.
The minimum requirements for the educators is a bachelor’s
degree and post graduate qualification.
“The successful candidates are expected to travel to Rwanda
in September after undergoing pre-departure training by a team of experts from
Zimbabwe and the Embassy of Rwanda to ensure adequate orientation and requisite
information is imparted to the Zimbabwean nationals prior to their deployment,”
he added.
“This ensures the candidates have the right information for
integration and protection during their service in Rwanda.”
He said a total of 916 job applications have been received
by the Ministry, with 491 being recommended for interviews.
“Online examinations for the shortlisted candidates are to
be held on August 11 and 12 at examination centres in Harare, Bulawayo, Gweru,
Chinhoyi, Masvingo and Mutare.
0 comments:
Post a Comment