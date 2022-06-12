ZIMSEC MARKERS PAID SEVEN MONTHS LATER : US$140 ERODED TO US$55

THE Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (Zimsec) and script markers are heading for a fresh collision as the latter complain that the value of their payouts has been eroded by inflation.
Zimsec recently paid examiners their dues for marking the
2021 Ordinary and Advanced Level examinations.
Zimbabwe’s inflation is currently deemed the world’s
highest and when the examiners signed contracts to mark O and A Level
examinations early this year, the$33 000 agreements were worth US$140, but when
government finally paid, it was sitting at around US$55.
There are reports that Zimsec is battling a financial
crisis that resulted in its failure to pay examiners on time.
An examiner who requested anonymity accused government of
deliberately delaying to pay them.
“Government no longer cares and doesn’t respect us anymore.
This is not what we signed up for. When we signed this contract, we were
supposed to get US$140, but now, we can’t even afford (anything). They just
want to see us suffering. It’s now more than seven months since we signed these
contracts,” the examiner said.
Teachers’ unions yesterday told NewsDay that the markers’
salaries were grossly inadequate.
Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe president
Obert Masaraure said their salary was now a mockery.
These salaries are a mockery of the hard work that has been
put in by our teachers who were marking O and A Level examinations. When they
signed this contract, they were expecting to be paid around US$140, but now,
they get something which is equivalent to US$55.
“This is deliberate from Zimsec and the government. This is
regrettable and in future, teachers may choose not to participate in this
process. We urge teachers that in future, they should sign time-bound
contracts. They are able to sue them,” Masaraure said.
In a tweet, Progressive Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (PTUZ)
said the figures being paid to examiners induced a sense of shock.
“Zimsec finally paid O and A Level markers their dues,
about $33 000. When they signed their contracts in February, that was worth
US$135. Today, it’s US$55. Both figures induce a sense of shock. Has the
profession fallen from grace this much?” PTUZ quried.
Educators Union of Zimbabwe vice-president Tapedza Zhou
said government had failed to take teachers seriously.
“It is disgusting. We are not happy about the salary. It
shows how Zimsec and the government are not serious about teachers’ welfare. We
are saying that after work, we deserve to be paid, and they deliberately
postponed paying these teachers because they know that after a certain period
of time, that money will lose value,” Zhou said. Newsday
