WOMAN WAITS EIGHT YEARS TO BE INSTALLED CHIEF

It was in this room where nine years ago her father, the
now late Chief Mvuthu (Nyangayezizwe Mlotshwa), told her that she was his
successor.
She spends most of her days in the room, meditating on
lessons learnt since she was a small child with the hope that one day
authorities will finally agree to install her as chief.
Being the eldest daughter in a family of three girls, Ms
Silibaziso Mlotshwa, has a heavy burden to take care of her fathers’ family
including her 93-year-old grandmother and a mentally challenged aunt aged 63
who rely on her for upkeep.
To her, delays in installing her as chief are not only a
violation of her birth right but they hinder her potential as a young woman who
wishes to be a lawyer one day when she can afford to further her education.
She does not understand why after eight years, her family led
by her cousin who is gunning for the royal seat is sabotaging her with alleged
blessing from the Hwange District Development Coordinator’s office.
“I am not the first female in Zimbabwe to aspire to be a
chief as we already have three and in fact it is my right as the eldest child
of my late father Nyangayezizwe Mlotshwa who died on March 3 in 2014,” said
Silibaziso who is now married.
She is also a self-taught multi linguist who is comfortable
in speaking English, iSiNdebele, Nambya, Tonga and Nyanja which are spoken in
her community.
“I have been preparing myself since I was 10 with the help
of my father who started taking me to his meetings so I could learn how to
preside over issues.
I am well versed with the Traditional Chiefs Act, I know
how to communicate and I can easily do what other chiefs do because I was born
for this and my father mentored me before he died,” she said.
Her cousin who is also at the centre of the controversy
claims that Silibaziso cannot be a chief simply because she is a woman.
“He told the district administrator that he cannot be led
by someone who experiences menstruation as if he himself is not born of a
woman.
He is even married.
He has tried countless times to discourage me from going to
court about this issue but I will not rest until justice is served,” says
Silibaziso, grim determination apparent in her manner.
Her mother, Mrs Mlotshwa, said the family which is made up
of eight members now relies on handouts for a living.
“Her uncle was placed as interim chief only after we
objected through the courts as the family believe he is the rightful heir
because my husband has no male children,” she said.
Her aunt needs expensive drugs monthly and I am struggling
to put her younger sisters through school which is the reason why she could not
proceed to university after she got 8 points at A-Level.
“When we had her, it was obvious she would succeed her
father and she was raised as a chief as we knew she was the heir.
I have faith in her capabilities and for now the court is
our only hope since the family has forsaken us after we clearly told them we
would honour my husband’s wish to have Silibaziso as chief.”
The 28-year-old completed her primary education at St
Ignatius in Hwange town before proceeding to Hwange High for her secondary
education where she got 8 points at A-Level.
She said her husband is supportive of her aspirations,
although he does not actively interfere in the wrangle.
Although Ms Mlotshwa has sympathisers within the family,
she said they support her secretly as they’re afraid to appear as if they are
against the majority.
“I am married with one child and my husband knows and
supports the idea of having a wife who is a chief.
He totally understands my vision although he does not want
to interfere as that may strain relations with his in-laws,” she said.
“Ever since I completed my A-Level I have patiently been
waiting for the day I will be acknowledged as an heir as I believe I am
capable.
I do have support from other family members who share the
same sentiments but they are afraid to come out in the open hence my
predicament.
I also appeal for help form other organisations to support
me in this wrangle because I know I am the rightful chief although my family
has chosen to take my cousin’s side.”
She said ever since her father died, the family has
struggled to make ends meet which explains why she had not yet furthered her
studies.
“My two sisters are currently in secondary school doing Form
Two and Three and I do hope that by the time they complete their studies, I
will be in a position to help them proceed.
For now, I will continue working to ensure my family has
food.
All while awaiting the final decision which I pray will be
in my favour.
I was told to wait and here I am taking every day as it
passes.”
“I know that we have more than four female chiefs in this
country hence my aspirations are not misplaced.
I have not yet interacted with any of them but I know they
are doing well for their communities.”
Ms Mlotshwa is working in Victoria Falls to fend for her
family and said the eight-year long wait to become chief has not shaken her
from fighting as she is still determined to take over her father’s roles.
“It’s been eight good years and now my only hope lies in
the Government as I was told the onus is now upon President Mnangagwa to make
the decision.
The family failed me, failed us as girls and it pains me to
see that they have deserted us because I refused to let my uncle take what is
rightfully mine.
Sometimes I get tired and I am tempted to let them win but
when I think of the great things I can bring about in this community as a young
girl, I get motivated,” she said.
“All I want is to see a progressive community where girls
have equal opportunities, I wish to see many of my people being educated and
successful and one day even after waiting so long I believe I will be their
chief and will serve them faithfully like my father.”
Female traditional leader Chief Ndube, born Nonhlanhla
Sibanda from Filabusi, Insiza District, Matabeleland South province who fought
a six-year drawn-out battle with her family members to succeed her late father
Chief Ndube born Andrew Sibanda said although the representation of women in
politics has increased over the years, women traditional leaders were still
playing less significant roles compared to their male counterparts.
“This is due to some endemic cultural perception of the
position of women in public life.
There is however, need for sensitisation and training
programmes to empower these women traditional leaders so that they can also be
included in the governance system and structures of the country where they can
help address specific issues such as violence against women, girls’ lack of
education and community health issues,” said Chief Ndube.
The Mlotshwa family is divided with one faction in support
of Mr Saunders Mlotshwa saying it is against Ndebele culture for a woman to
succeed her father as chief while others back Ms Mlotshwa saying she is being
victimised just because she is a woman.
In 2020, Bulawayo High Court Judge Justice Maxwell Takuva
passed a judgment in which he found that the district administrator — being
fully aware of the constitutional provisions of equality and non-discrimination
— carried out his duties in terms of the Traditional Leaders Act in a
discriminatory manner.
The court declared the initial nomination by the district
administrator void and Justice Takuva ordered that the district administrator
reconvene a meeting within 60 days to select a chief.
The court further compelled the district administrator to
act lawfully during the selection process, within the constitutional dictates
of human dignity and equality before the law. Chronicle
