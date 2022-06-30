RICK ROSS TO PERFORM IN ZIM

THIS is definitely a show not to be missed!
It is like a fairy tale made real for the
multi-Grammy-nominated American rapper to perform in Zimbabwe.
No doubt the die-hard hip-hop fans will have the time of
their lives during the American rapper’s performance scheduled for November 18
at the Harare International Conference Centre, courtesy of global media and
entertainment company, ROAR Entertainment.
Rick Ross, who is also a songwriter and producer, is one of
the few big American artistes to perform in Zimbabwe in recent years.
The concert organisers announced yesterday through a video
on their Instagram platform that the Hustlin’ global hitmaker plans to perform
in Zimbabwe.
In the video, Rick Ross, born William Leonard Roberts II,
encourages fans to get their tickets because it’s going to be the biggest
performance he has ever done.
“I am celebrating for you. You better get your tickets now.
One time for the whole team. It’s the biggest boss!” he said in the video.
ROAR Entertainment said tickets for the show would go on
sale starting July 15, adding that more information about ticket sales would be
announced soon.
In a statement, one of the concert organisers, Ms Shally,
born Shaleen Manhire Nullens, said the Rick Ross concert is one not to be missed.
“We are really excited to have Rick Ross coming all the way
to Zimbabwe for the first time ever to give fans a memorable and epic show. And
all we can say is that this is a performance that fans cannot afford to miss,”
said the former manager of the later socialite Genius “Ginimbi” Kadungure.
Rick Ross has worked with various big artistes in the music
industry who include Mary J Blige, Jay Z, Nicki Minaj, Meek Mill, DJ Khaled,
French Montana, P Diddy and jailed R&B sensation R Kelly, among others.
He is also the founder of Maybach Music record label
imprint, which is home to well-known artistes such as Wale, Meek Mill, Omarion,
French Montana and many more.
The rapper has released 19 solo albums and three
compilation albums under his Maybach Music record label.
In 2006, Rick Ross released his first studio album, Port Of
Miami, which debuted at number one on the Billboard 200, featuring the singles,
Hustlin and Push It.
Since then, the rapper’s career has grown and has seen him
work with some of the biggest names in music over the years and also continues
to make power moves by venturing into business as well as publishing a book,
The Perfect Day to Boss Up. Newsday
