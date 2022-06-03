RAPIST TEEN HERD BOY ESCAPES JAIL

A ZVIMBA school dropout, who sexually abused two minors has been spared jail.

The 15-year-old appeared before Chinhoyi magistrate, Ignatius Mugova, charged with two counts of rape.

However, the magistrate wholly suspended the sentence on condition of good behaviour.

The first complainant is an eight-year-old Grade Two pupil at a local school while the other complainant is also aged eight and is a neighbour of the accused.

Prosecuting, Rumbidzai Gutu, told the court that on an unknown date in 2017, at a village in Zvimba, the minor was on the grazing lands with the teen herd boy and two others, tending cattle.

The court heard, he sent other children to go and collect some fruits.

He told the minor that what he wanted to do must not be divulged to anyone.

The herd boy took advantage of the poor girl and raped her.

He continued to abuse her in the bush, and at her house several times, without her consent.

On the second count, the court heard that in 2017, the accused was in the garden with the two miners, and their friend. He abused one of the minors and gave her mangoes. H Metro