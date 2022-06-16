PIUS JAMBA NOT IN OUR STRUCTURES : ZANU PF

ZANU PF on Thursday distanced itself from Pius Jamba, the murder suspect in the callous murder of Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) activist, Moreblessing Ali killing, saying he was not part of their structures.
“I got some reports that the culprit got apprehended and
the culprit is in no way one of us, and what I gather is that the opposite is
true of those people who had been attacked first,” party political commissar
Mike Bimha told journalists during a press conference.
He accused the CCC of staging acts of violence to court
international attention ahead of the Commonwealth Heads Meeting scheduled for
Rwanda.
Bimha said President Emmerson Mnangagwa had called on party
members to stay away from violence.
“When we had our last Politburo meeting, one of the things
that the President said was to condemn any acts of violence, that the party
does not condone violence because it does not bring anything… there is no room
for violence because we don’t benefit from anything” Bimha said.
Zanu PF had called the press conference to discuss its
recent Cell Day exercise to verify its structures, and the business symposium
which will be held in Masvingo. Newsday
