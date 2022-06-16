NYATSIME VIOLENCE : 20 FAMILIES LEFT HOMELESS

MORE than 20 families are now homeless, businesses are still counting losses and schools have been shut down after CCC activists went on a rampage in the dormitory town of Chitungwiza on Tuesday night.
Tuckshops and vehicles were also destroyed after CCC
supporters ran amok, indiscriminately attacking residents of Nyatsime, an
offshoot suburb of Chitungwiza.
According to the police, the trail of destruction by the
opposition activists left 20 houses destroyed, 13 shops and six tuck-shops
windowless and ransacked at Chibhanguza Shopping Centre.
The marauding mob also torched a gazebo at the shopping
centre where four cars were not spared the wrath of the activists who had been
incited by Zengeza West legislator Job Sikhala to avenge the death of
Moreblessing Ali, a victim of gender-based violence.
In a statement yesterday, national police spokesperson
Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the police are still on the ground
looking for other suspects implicated in the disturbances.
“The Zimbabwe Republic Police has intensified
investigations into the Nyatsime public violence incident which occurred on
June 14, 2022. Besides the arrest of Job Sikhala last (Tuesday) night, the
police have arrested (Chitungwiza North MP) Godfrey Sithole for inciting public
violence”, he said.
Both legislators were yesterday still in custody and
assisting with investigations. The two are expected to appear in court once
investigations have been completed.
“The Zimbabwe Republic Police reiterates that comprehensive
inquiries are underway to account for suspects whose vehicle registration
number plates were captured whilst they were openly dropping some political
activists to engage in violence.
“The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms that a two-roomed
house was burnt in Nyatsime, while 20 others were destroyed by violent
activists with 13 shops and six tuckshops’ windows smashed, shattered, and
destroyed at Chibhanguza Shopping Centre,” said Asst Comm Nyathi.
“A gazebo at the shopping centre was also set ablaze while
a pre-school was destroyed. Seven complainants have made reports to the police
on assault and damages to their property during the orgy of public violence in
Nyatsime. The Zimbabwe Republic Police has established that four vehicles which
were parked at Chibhanguza garage were destroyed.”
He said they had deployed adequate police officers to
continue monitoring the situation and ensure law and order prevails in
Nyatsime.
“The police advises owners of vehicles with registration
number plates listed below to urgently report to the Zimbabwe Republic Police
CID Law and Order section in Harare for interviews: AFD 3636, AEN 7607, ADZ
1128, AFE 9836, and AEJ 0651,” said Asst Comm Nyathi.
The Herald yesterday visited the area and observed a trail
of destruction at homes, business centres, and schools left by the CCC
activists and supporters.
At Chibhanguza shopping Centre, houses around the area had
all windows smashed and doors destroyed.
As of yesterday, people were still counting losses with
some using sacks and metal sheets to cover up the broken windows.
A garage at Chibhanguza had several vehicles smashed,
including a Toyota Hiace commuter omnibus, Mark II and a Ford Bantam that was
being repaired. The vehicles had their windows, back and side screens smashed.
An affected resident, Mr Hilton Makaikai, said the CCC
activists used knives, wooden sticks and axes to destroy properties.
“The first group stole a hoe that was here. We thought the
disturbances were over and stayed indoors fearing attacks.
“There was another group that came and it started smashing
windows. I had a visitor who had come who was injured on his leg. We are still
unsettled, this is scary,” he said.
A woman who only identified herself as Mrs Chirau said life
was slowly getting back to normal.
“We were only advised to shut our shops as we headed
towards the Gokwe (Nyatsime) area. Upon arrival, we were advised to return to
Chibhanguza.
“They were carrying dangerous weapons and we had to seek
shelter in our homes. We later heard noises as they destroyed property,” she
said.
CCC activists embarked on their orgy of violence after
Sikhala, who is CCC vice-chairperson, openly instigated the party supporters to
take the war to Zanu PF in the wake of the unfortunate murder of Ali, in a case
that police are currently investigating and which witnesses and friends have
said was a case of gender-based violence.
The violence that erupted in Nyatsime also comes as the
opposition, civic society and some Western embassies have been trying to score
cheap political points through baseless claims that a Zanu PF activist is
behind the murder of Ali. Herald
