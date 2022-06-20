MONEY HEIST : SECURITY GUARDS GET SUSPENDED SENTENCES

Three security guards employed by Securico Security Services have been jailed for suspended five years each for stealing US$60 360 meant for refugees at Tongogara Refugee Camp in Chipinge.
The security guards were then remanded in custody on the
condition that they restitute the complainant of the money through the clerk of
court before the end of this month.
Admit Kuora, Tafadzwa Kwenda and Eric Ruuswa, all from Harare, were asked to pay back US$20 120 each. They were convicted by Chipinge magistrate Mrs Elizabeth Hanzi yesterday after a full trial.
The trio was represented by Mr Simon Simango of Nyikadzino
and Simango Associates and they all pleaded not guilty, but Mrs Hanzi jailed
them after overwhelming evidence against them.
Prosecutor Mr Timothy Katsande told the court that in
December last year, six security guards employed by Securico Security Service,
including Kuora, Kwenda and Ruuswa, were securing refugees’ monthly allowances
at Tongogara Refugee Camp.
They parked their cash-in-transit vehicle for the night at
the entrance of a room which they were using.
“During the night, the three accused persons then hatched a
plan to steal the money for their personal use,” said Mr Katsande.
“The trio then
opened the safe and stole two trunk boxes loaded with US$60 360 cash and
vanished from the scene and returned back to sleep where the other security
guards were sleeping.
“The incident came to light during the morning when the
security guards went to disburse the money to the inmates. They made a police
report that the money was stolen by unknown robbers.”
But investigations proved that Kuora, Kwenda and Ruuswa had
stolen the money. Herald
0 comments:
Post a Comment