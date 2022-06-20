MONEY HEIST : SECURITY GUARDS GET SUSPENDED SENTENCES

Three security guards employed by Securico Security Services have been jailed for suspended five years each for stealing US$60 360 meant for refugees at Tongogara Refugee Camp in Chipinge.

The security guards were then remanded in custody on the condition that they restitute the complainant of the money through the clerk of court before the end of this month.

Admit Kuora, Tafadzwa Kwenda and Eric Ruuswa, all from Harare, were asked to pay back US$20 120 each. They were convicted by Chipinge magistrate Mrs Elizabeth Hanzi yesterday after a full trial.

The trio was represented by Mr Simon Simango of Nyikadzino and Simango Associates and they all pleaded not guilty, but Mrs Hanzi jailed them after overwhelming evidence against them.

Prosecutor Mr Timothy Katsande told the court that in December last year, six security guards employed by Securico Security Service, including Kuora, Kwenda and Ruuswa, were securing refugees’ monthly allowances at Tongogara Refugee Camp.

They parked their cash-in-transit vehicle for the night at the entrance of a room which they were using.

“During the night, the three accused persons then hatched a plan to steal the money for their personal use,” said Mr Katsande.

“The trio then opened the safe and stole two trunk boxes loaded with US$60 360 cash and vanished from the scene and returned back to sleep where the other security guards were sleeping.

“The incident came to light during the morning when the security guards went to disburse the money to the inmates. They made a police report that the money was stolen by unknown robbers.”

But investigations proved that Kuora, Kwenda and Ruuswa had stolen the money. Herald