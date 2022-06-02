MAN RAPES HIS MAID AT KNIFEPOINT

A GLEN Norah man has appeared in court to answer rape and assault charges after he allegedly raped his maid at knifepoint.

Ignatius Kazomba was not asked to plead when he appeared before Harare magistrate Yeukai Dzuda.

The court heard that on Sunday, Kazomba returned home drunk, at around 9pm, with his friend and found the 18-year-old maid watching television.

She was in the company of his son.

She went to sleep and left the two watching television.

After a few minutes, she woke up to fetch a bucket, and saw the door wide open and the television still on but no one was in the living room.

The girl closed and locked the door and went back to the bedroom where she slept with her employer’s son.

The court heard that later that night, Kazomba returned and started knocking on the window, shouting at the girl, and accusing her of stealing his money.

She opened the door and went back to sleep.

He then followed her to the bedroom and started assaulting her, accusing her of stealing his money.

He allegedly then produced a knife, pointed it at her and dragged her to his bedroom where he raped her.

He was remanded in custody and was advised to apply for bail at the High Court. B Metro