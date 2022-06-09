MAN KILLED OVER MAZOE

A man from Gokwe was killed on Tuesday last week when colleagues that he had been drinking beer with allegedly attacked him with logs.
The incident happened at around 9pm at Kambasha Business
Centre in Gokwe town.
The deceased Clemence Bambakahle Nkiwane (36) was accused
of stealing a 5-litre Mazoe Orange Crush drink which was allegedly found in his
house after a search.
Midlands Police Spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko said
Nkiwane was assaulted by Cuthbert Ngwenya (25), Gift Mungoni (36), Poverty
Nhemera (32) and Tapera Manuka (33).
At around 9pm, Nkiwane left the bar and the murder suspects
followed him home after noticing that their orange crush drink was missing from
the bar.
The four traced Nkiwane and allegedly recovered the orange
crush drink at his house in Mapfungautsi area.
Nkiwane was dragged out of his house and assaulted with
logs and dumped in a nearby bush.
He was discovered the following morning by Moreblessing
Musokeni who ferried him in a scotch cart to Gokwe General Hospital. He died
the same day and the suspects were arrested. Masvingo Mirror
