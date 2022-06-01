skip to main
|
skip to sidebar
Home
About
Contact
Advertise
NewsdzeZimbabwe
Our Zimbabwe Our News
Home
News
Business
Entertainment
Wednesday, 1 June 2022
MAFUME BACK : SET TO CANCEL POMONA DEAL
Wednesday, June 01, 2022
NewsdzeZimbabwe
0
Posted in:
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
0 comments:
Post a Comment
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Recent Comments
Powered by Disqus
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Popular Posts
I'M AN AGENT FOR TOE BUYERS : XIMEX DEALER
A XIMEX dealer, Davis Kaseke, has admitted there is a trade in toes going on at the capital city’s haven for deals. Kaseke, who was speaki...
WE WILL BLOCK CHAMISA DSTV CHANNEL, SAYS GOVT
GOVERNMENT has said no political party will be given a broadcasting licence in Zimbabwe as the sector is a national security threat, amid ma...
l SAID MY LAST PRAYERS AS ELEPHANT CHARGED
MR Hanganani Dube (76) of Simukululwe Village under Chief Dingani-Nelukoba said his last prayers as an elephant attacked him in a bush last ...
FOOTIE STAR SECURES COURT ORDER, VISITS SON IN HOSP
MORE than a month after his four-year-old son was admitted in hospital with third degree burns, Kudakwashe Mahachi, accompanied by his wife,...
MARRIAGES ACT BECOMES LAW
THE new Marriages Act became law on Friday, a piece of legislation that brings all marriage laws together, makes all marriages equal and fin...
Powered by
Blogger
.
Copyright © 2018
NewsdzeZimbabwe
| All rights reserved.
Design by Free
WP Themes
| Bloggerized by
Lasantha
-
Premium Blogger Themes
Microsoft Exchange Alternative
0 comments:
Post a Comment